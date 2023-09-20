Home

Petrol Price Increases in Noida, Ghaziabad, Jaipur: Check Fuel Rates in Your City Today

Fuel prices have increased in several cities today. Petrol price increased by 14 paise to Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel has become costlier by 13 paise in Ghaziabad.

Check petrol and diesel price for September 20, 2023.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices for Wednesday remained the same in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai with minor tweaks. These fuel rates, however, vary from state to state depending on factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Fuel Prices in Various Cities

As per the government oil companies, petrol is being sold at 6 paise costlier at Rs 97.00 per litre in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida). Moreover, diesel prices also increased by 3 paise and reached Rs 90.14 per litre. Petrol price also increased by 14 paise to Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel has become costlier by 13 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.75 per litre in Ghaziabad. In Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, petrol increased by 14 paise and became Rs 108.45 per litre, while diesel became costlier by 8 paise and is being sold at Rs 93.83 per litre.

Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Notably, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis. These fuel rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Do Fuel Prices Change From Place to Place?

Fuel rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily. These rates, however, vary from state to state depending on factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices on Phone?

Customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

