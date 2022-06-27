Imagine a scene. On the morning of June 30, you go to the petrol pump. Get petrol worth Rs 100. In the machine, we see that the salesman has filled one and a half liters of petrol. You point out the mistake to the salesman, but he says that this is the rate from now on. No one can imagine the expression on your face at that time.Also Read - Click Selfie While Traveling In Electric Bus, Get Free iPad | Details Inside

This scene is not just a fantasy, but it is likely to happen. GST has been implemented in India for five years. There is a meeting of the GST Council in Chandigarh on 28th and 29th June. Many big decisions can be taken in this meeting.