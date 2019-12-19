New Delhi: Petrol prices remain unchanged for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Diesel price, on the other hand, increased by 15-16 paise after a gap of nine consecutive days across major cities in the country on December 19.

For instance, in Delhi, the diesel prices increased from Rs 66.04 per litre on Wednesday to Rs 66.19 per litre on December 19. However, the petrol price in the national capital city remained unchanged at Rs 74.63 a litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.