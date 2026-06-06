Petrol price slashed by Rs 4 as Pakistan government makes overnight decision

Petrol is primarily used in private transport, small cars, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, and its price directly impacts the budgets of the middle and lower-middle classes.

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New Delhi: Crude oil prices remain high amidst global tensions, sparking discussions about petrol and diesel prices worldwide, including in India. Pakistan, India’s neighbour, also reviews these prices every Friday. Amidst this, the Pakistani government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs 4 per liter. While the petrol price was cut by Rs 4 per liter for the week ending June 12, the price of diesel remained unchanged. According to data released by the Pakistani government, the ex-depot price of High-Speed ​​Diesel (HSD) will remain at Rs 380.78 per liter for another week. Diesel prices had previously peaked at Rs 520.35 on April 10; consequently, the price has dropped by more than Rs 140.

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It is worth noting that HSD is considered a major driver of inflation, as it is widely used for freight transport. The government currently levies approximately Rs 100 per liter on HSD through customs duty, petroleum levy, and climate support levy, in addition to applicable margins.

Reduction In Petrol Prices

Apart from diesel, the ex-depot price of petrol was reduced by Rs 4. The price dropped from Rs 381.78 per liter to Rs 377.79 per liter. This marks the fourth consecutive weekly reduction in petrol prices, resulting in a total decrease of approximately Rs 37 per liter. The total tax on petrol stands at Rs 125 per liter, comprising petroleum levy, customs duty, and climate levy. Last week, the government had announced a reduction of Rs 22 per liter in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel. The government also levies approximately Rs 21 per liter on kerosene and about Rs 16 per liter on light diesel oil as a petroleum levy. Since the outbreak of hostilities between the US and Iran, the Pakistani government has been reviewing petrol and diesel prices every Friday. A week ago, the prices of petrol and diesel were reduced by 22 rupees. Petrol and HSD (High-Speed ​​Diesel) generate the highest revenue, with monthly sales ranging from approximately 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes, whereas the monthly demand for kerosene is merely 10,000 tonnes.

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Petrol is primarily used in private transport, small cars, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, and its price directly impacts the budgets of the middle and lower-middle classes.