Petrol Price Slashed in Haryana, Maharashtra, 5 Other States Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol price slashed by 64 paise in Maharashtra and the price of diesel has come down by 62 paise in the state.

The fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained the same on Thursday. Fuel prices in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai also remained the same as the Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices at the same level with minor tweaks. However, the fuel prices change from state to state depending on various factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes.

Petrol Price Slashed in These States

Interestingly, petrol price slashed by 64 paise in Maharashtra and the price of diesel has come down by 62 paise in the state. Petrol has become cheaper by 24 paise and diesel by 23 paise in Haryana. Moreover, petrol and diesel price slashed by 26 paise in Jharkhand. Apart from this, prices of petrol and diesel have also came down in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana.

Petrol Price Hiked in These States

However, petrol has become costlier by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise in West Bengal. In Punjab, petrol is being sold costlier by 36 paise and diesel by 34 paise.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis.

Why Fuel Prices Change?

The fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily. However, these fuel prices vary from state to state due to various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Fuel Prices Through SMS?

Customers can know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

