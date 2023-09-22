Home

Business

Petrol Price Slashed in Noida, Agra; Fuel Rates Increased in These Cities Today | Full List Here

Petrol Price Slashed in Noida, Agra; Fuel Rates Increased in These Cities Today | Full List Here

In Noida, petrol became cheaper by 17 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.72, diesel is being sold 17 paise cheaper at Rs 89.96 per litre.

In Agra, petrol became cheaper by 28 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.20, diesel is being sold 27 paise cheaper at Rs 89.37 per litre.

New Delhi: Oil companies announced the fuel price for Friday at 6 AM and accordingly the petrol and diesel price remained unchanged in several metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. However, there is a little change in the fuel rates in Chennai. Notably, the fuel rates vary from state to state depending on various factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Trending Now

As per the updates from the oil companies, petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre. Price of diesel in Ghaziabad has become Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel has become Rs 89.75 per litre.

You may like to read

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. In Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre. In Bhopal, petrol has become Rs 108.65 and diesel Rs 93.90 per litre.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol in Mumbai is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

List Of Cities Where Fuel Prices Increased:

In Chennai, petrol became costlier by 11 paise and is being sold at Rs 102.74 and diesel at Rs 94.33 per litre.

In Ahmedabad, petrol price increased by 35 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.57 per litre, diesel has become costlier by 36 paise and is being sold at Rs 92.32 per litre.

In Gurugram, petrol prices hiked by 33 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.99, diesel has become costlier by 32 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.86 per litre.

List Of Cities Where Fuel Price Slashed:

In Noida, petrol became cheaper by 17 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.72, diesel is being sold 17 paise cheaper at Rs 89.96 per litre.

In Agra, petrol became cheaper by 28 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.20, diesel is being sold 27 paise cheaper at Rs 89.37 per litre.

In general, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis and the new rates are announced at 6 AM daily.

Why Fuel Prices Change In Many States?

The fuel rates change daily from state to state depending on several factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices on Phone?

Customers can know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES