Home

Business

Petrol Price Slashed in Rajasthan, Bihar, Two Other States: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your State

Petrol Price Slashed in Rajasthan, Bihar, Two Other States: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your State

Petrol prices increased by 50 paise and diesel by 43 paise in Chhattisgarh. Likewise, in Himachal Pradesh, petrol became costlier by 58 paise and diesel by 51 paise.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies in the country have released the latest rates of petrol and diesel for October 23. Notably, petrol and diesel prices across the country remained the same except minor tweak in some cities. Manor cities where the fuel rates remained the same include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Trending Now

It should be noted that there is a slight decline in the prices of crude oil in the international market. As per the latest updates, the WTI crude was being sold at $ 87.53 per barrel and Brent crude has increased to $ 91.59 per barrel.

You may like to read

Petrol Price Increased in These States

Petrol prices increased by 50 paise and diesel by 43 paise in Chhattisgarh. Likewise, in Himachal Pradesh, petrol became costlier by 58 paise and diesel by 51 paise. Petrol and diesel prices also increased in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

Petrol Price Slashed in These States

However, the good news is that petrol price was in Maharashtra by 65 paise and diesel by 63 paise. In Bihar, petrol price came down by 51 paise and diesel by 47 paise. Price of petrol and diesel also declined in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is available at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Why Petrol Prices Change Daily?

Petrol and diesel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily and these rates vary from state to state mainly because of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol Prices on Phone?

Customers can know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES