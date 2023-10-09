Home

Petrol Price Slashed in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your State

Petrol,, Diesel Prices: Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

Fuel prices have also been reduced in Bihar, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: The petrol and diesel prices remained the same on Monday as the Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices almost at the same level with minor tweaks in major cities. Notably, these fuel rates, vary from state to state depending on various factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol Prices Slashed in 5 States

Interestingly, there is a sharp decline in the prices of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan. Petrol price has been reduced by 93 paise and diesel by 84 paise. In a similar manner, petrol prices in Maharashtra have been reduced by 89 paise and diesel by 84 paise. Fuel prices have also been reduced in Bihar, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. However, the petrol and diesel prices have increased in Uttar Pradesh by 27 paise.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol in Mumbai is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily. However, these rates vary from state to state depending on various factors such as such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Fuel Rates in Different Cities:

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 96.84

Diesel price: Rs 89.72

How to Check Fuel Rates Through SMS?

Daily oil customers can know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

