Petrol Price Today, 18 February 2021: Petrol and diesel price in India have been rising beyond measure, pushing retail rates across states. Petrol soared above Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country. In New Delhi, petrol price is still under Rs 90-mark, at Rs 89.54/litre as on Thursday, while it is Rs 96/litre in Mumbai. Meanwhile, diesel cost Rs 79.95 per litre in Delhi and Rs 86.98/litre in Mumbai. Also Read - Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan For First Time | Check Fuel Price in Other Cities

Branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, has previously crossed the Rs 100-mark in some cities in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, this is the first time that regular petrol crossed the physiological mark in Rajasthan. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 17 Feb 2021: What is The Reason Behind Fuel Price Hike in India?

Petrol and diesel price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Reduced by More Than Rs 7 in THIS State | Check Latest Fuel Price Here

Check price in your city:

CITY PETROL PRICE TODAY DIESEL PRICE TODAY New Delhi ₹ 89.54 ₹ 79.95 Kolkata ₹ 90.78 ₹ 83.54 Mumbai ₹ 96.00 ₹ 86.98 Chennai ₹ 91.68 ₹ 85.01 Gurgaon ₹ 87.53 ₹ 80.53 Noida ₹ 88.11 ₹ 80.36 Bangalore ₹ 92.54 ₹ 84.75 Bhubaneswar ₹ 90.25 ₹ 87.12 Chandigarh ₹ 86.17 ₹ 79.65 Hyderabad ₹ 93.10 ₹ 87.20 Jaipur ₹ 96.20 ₹ 88.51 Lucknow ₹ 87.90 ₹ 80.13 Patna ₹ 92.90 ₹ 85.45 Trivandrum ₹ 91.42 ₹ 85.93

Petrol, Diesel Price in India Highest Among Neighbours

It must be noted that petrol and diesel are retailing at the highest price in India as compared to its neighbours. In Pakistan, petrol cost Rs 51.14 per litre as of yesterday and Rs 74.74 per litre in China. it is being retailed the cheapest in Venezuela at Rs 1.45 per litre.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs. Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.