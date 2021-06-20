Petrol Price Today, 20 June 2020: After maintaining a steady price for a day, petrol and diesel prices today have increased again, breaching the ₹100/litre mark in Bhopal. Petrol prices have already crossed ₹100 per litre in Mumbai and Bangalore, while it is nearing the century mark in Delhi. Diesel prices have also seen a similar rise, inching closer to ₹100/litre across cities. Also Read - Centre Explains Why Petrol, Diesel Are Becoming Costly Every Day

Fuel prices have been on the upward trajectory for almost 50 days now, burning a hole in the commuters’ pockets. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices per litre touched ₹97.22/litre and ₹87.97/litre respectively. Petrol price mounted to ₹103.36 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs ₹95.44/litre. In Bangalore, petrol is ₹100.47/litre and diesel is selling at ₹93.26 per litre. Also Read - Double Century: Petrol, Diesel Breach Rs 100/L Mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

In Bhopal, petrol price breached all previous records at ₹105.43/litre, while diesel price touched ₹96.65/litre. Meanwhile, in Patna petrol is a feather away from the century mark at ₹99.28/litres and diesel costs ₹93.30/litre. Also Read - Petrol Hits New All-time High of Rs 100.47/Litre in Mumbai, Touches Rs 94.23 in Delhi

Petrol & Diesel Price in Other Cities

Here are the petrol and diesel prices (per litre) in 5 major cities in India: