Petrol Price Today (22 February 2021): Petrol and diesel prices in India have been skyrocketing relentlessly over the past two weeks burning a hole in the common man's pockets. With the price of petrol crossing Rs 100 per litre in several cities in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and diesel breaching Rs 80 per litre, the Centre is facing flak for refusing to reduce excise duty on fuel prices.

The never-ending rise in petrol prices has led to decline in the consumption this year. According to the month-on-month figures available, petrol consumption this year dropped 5 per cent in January, while the consumption of diesel fell 4 per cent. LPG consumption, which is directly affected by the rise and fall of fuel rates, also dipped by 2 per cent this January.

In view of the same, a few states have introduced tax relaxation on petrol and diesel prices. These states include – West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Rajasthan

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan reduced the VAT on fuel from 38 per cent to 36 per cent. Notably, petrol prices continue to breach Rs 100-mark in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel in the state, effective today. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 91.78, while diesel costs Rs 84.56 per litre.

Assam

Assam, which will also go to polls this year, reduced tax on petrol and diesel price, dropping fuel rates by Rs 5 per litre. Petrol is retailing at Rs 87.33 in Guwahati, as per the rates today.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya government introduced the biggest relief on petrol and diesel price of Rs 7.4 and Rs 7.1 per litre respectively. Meghalaya reduced VAT on fuel to 20 per cent from 31.62 per cent.

