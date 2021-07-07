New Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends. Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Also Read - Virat Kohli Wishes His Skipper MS Dhoni on 40th Birthday

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.53 per litre. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To An 'Institution’, Says ‘My Duas For Peace Of His Soul’

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark. Also Read - Crorepati Overnight! Kerala Man Working As Driver in Dubai Wins Rs 40 Crore Jackpot With 9 Associates

Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over Rs 100 per litre on Wednesday.