Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: After yet another hike on Tuesday, prices of petrol and diesel have now touched a record high in Delhi and Mumbai. While the petrol was hiked by 30 paise, diesel saw an increase of 35 paise today. Following this, the price of petrol climbed to Rs 89.29 per litre and diesel to Rs 79.70 in the national capital. Mumbaikars will have to pay Rs 95.75 for a litre of petrol and Rs 86.72 for diesel after 29 paise and 38 paise hike respectively. In the last seven days, the price has gone up by Rs 2.06 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 2.56 a litre. In Kolkata as well, petrol was hiked by 29 paise to Rs 90.54 a litre. Diesel costs Rs 83.29 a litre after an increase of 35 paise. Also Read - Petrol Prices Near ₹90/litre in Delhi, ₹100 in Mumbai. Check Rate In Your City

Name of City Petrol Diesel Delhi 89.29 79.70 Kolkata 90.54 83.29 Mumbai 95.75 86.72 Chennai 91.19 84.44 Bengaluru 91.97 84.12 Hyderabad 92.53 86.55 Patna 91.38 84.57 Lucknow 87.64 79.72 Jaipur 95.44 87.69 Gurugram 87.00 79.92

No Respite in Coming Days

Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making loss on sale of auto fuels.