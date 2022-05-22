Fuel Price Today | New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday, announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. The excise on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per litre, on the other hand, excise on diesel was cut by Rs 6 per litre. This comes as a relief to the common man who has been reeling under the pressure of high fuel prices since the onset of the Russia Ukraine war.Also Read - Highlights Of Modi Govt's Key Steps To Curb Inflation | 10 Points

In Delhi, the excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel due to various taxes. Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check the latest rates in your city on May 22

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Mumbai Rs 111.35 Rs 97.28 Chennai Rs 102.65 Rs 94.24 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Gurugram Rs 97.81 Rs 90.05 Ahmedabad Rs 96.30 Rs 92.43

Diesel Price Today

City Diesel Price Today Diesel Price Yesterday New Delhi Rs 89.62 Rs 96.67 Kolkata Rs 92.76 Rs 99.83 Mumbai Rs 97.28 Rs 104.77 Chennai Rs 94.24 Rs 100.94 Gurugram Rs 90.05 Rs 96.91 Noida Rs 90.14 Rs 97.15 Bengaluru Rs 87.89 Rs 94.79 Bhubaneshwar Rs 94.76 Rs 102.23 Chandigarh Rs 84.26 Rs 90.83 Hyderabad Rs 97.82 Rs 105.49 Jaipur Rs 93.72 Rs 100.92 Lucknow Rs 89.76 Rs 96.70 Patna Rs 94.04 Rs 101.55 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 96.26 Rs 103.95

The latest tax cut by the government is an attempt to control high inflation in the country. According to official data, wholesale price inflation (WPI) for April was at a record high of 15.08 per cent. Retail inflation, on the other hand, was at an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent. Also Read - Centre Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 8 Per Litre, Diesel By Rs 6 to Curb Rising Inflation | Check Revised Rates Here