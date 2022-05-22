Fuel Price Today | New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday, announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. The excise on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per litre, on the other hand, excise on diesel was cut by Rs 6 per litre. This comes as a relief to the common man who has been reeling under the pressure of high fuel prices since the onset of the Russia Ukraine war.Also Read - Highlights Of Modi Govt's Key Steps To Curb Inflation | 10 Points
In Delhi, the excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel due to various taxes.
Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check the latest rates in your city on May 22
|City
|Petrol Price (per litre)
|Diesel Price (per litre)
|New Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.35
|Rs 97.28
|Chennai
|Rs 102.65
|Rs 94.24
|Kolkata
|Rs 106.03
|Rs 92.76
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.94
|Rs 87.89
|Gurugram
|Rs 97.81
|Rs 90.05
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 96.30
|Rs 92.43
Diesel Price Today
|City
|Diesel Price Today
|Diesel Price Yesterday
|New Delhi
|Rs 89.62
|Rs 96.67
|Kolkata
|Rs 92.76
|Rs 99.83
|Mumbai
|Rs 97.28
|Rs 104.77
|Chennai
|Rs 94.24
|Rs 100.94
|Gurugram
|Rs 90.05
|Rs 96.91
|Noida
|Rs 90.14
|Rs 97.15
|Bengaluru
|Rs 87.89
|Rs 94.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|Rs 94.76
|Rs 102.23
|Chandigarh
|Rs 84.26
|Rs 90.83
|Hyderabad
|Rs 97.82
|Rs 105.49
|Jaipur
|Rs 93.72
|Rs 100.92
|Lucknow
|Rs 89.76
|Rs 96.70
|Patna
|Rs 94.04
|Rs 101.55
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 96.26
|Rs 103.95
The latest tax cut by the government is an attempt to control high inflation in the country. According to official data, wholesale price inflation (WPI) for April was at a record high of 15.08 per cent. Retail inflation, on the other hand, was at an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent.