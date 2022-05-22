Fuel Price Today | New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday, announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. The excise on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per litre, on the other hand, excise on diesel was cut by Rs 6 per litre. This comes as a relief to the common man who has been reeling under the pressure of high fuel prices since the onset of the Russia Ukraine war.Also Read - Highlights Of Modi Govt's Key Steps To Curb Inflation | 10 Points

In Delhi, the excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel due to various taxes.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check the latest rates in your city on May 22

CityPetrol Price (per litre)Diesel Price (per litre)
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
MumbaiRs 111.35Rs 97.28
ChennaiRs 102.65Rs 94.24
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
GurugramRs 97.81Rs 90.05
AhmedabadRs 96.30Rs 92.43

Diesel Price Today

CityDiesel Price TodayDiesel Price Yesterday
New DelhiRs 89.62Rs 96.67
KolkataRs 92.76Rs 99.83
MumbaiRs 97.28Rs 104.77
ChennaiRs 94.24Rs 100.94
GurugramRs 90.05Rs 96.91
NoidaRs 90.14Rs 97.15
BengaluruRs 87.89Rs 94.79
BhubaneshwarRs 94.76Rs 102.23
ChandigarhRs 84.26Rs 90.83
HyderabadRs 97.82Rs 105.49
JaipurRs 93.72Rs 100.92
LucknowRs 89.76Rs 96.70
PatnaRs 94.04Rs 101.55
ThiruvananthapuramRs 96.26Rs 103.95

The latest tax cut by the government is an attempt to control high inflation in the country. According to official data, wholesale price inflation (WPI) for April was at a record high of 15.08 per cent. Retail inflation, on the other hand, was at an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent.