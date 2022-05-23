Fuel Price Today | New Delhi: After the announcement by the Central government to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Maharashtra government also announced a rate cut, Petrol, Diesel prices in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will see a direct impact of the decision. According to reports, the government has decided to cut VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre respectively.Also Read - Fuel Price Cuts: Maharashtra Slashes VAT on Petrol by Rs 2.08, Diesel by Rs 1.44 Per Litre

For the unversed, the central government levies excise duty on these fuels, whereas the state governments impose VAT. The value of VAT is based on the percentage of the fuel price, after adding the excise duty. So, if the excise duty is cut, VAT also reduces automatically. Also Read - Highlights Of Modi Govt's Key Steps To Curb Inflation | 10 Points

After the central government’s decision to cut the excise on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, petrol prices and diesel prices in Delhi fell by Rs 9.5 per litre and Rs 7 per litre respectively. This comes as a relief to the common man who has been reeling under the pressure of high fuel prices since the onset of the Russia Ukraine war. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Your City On May 22 Here

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check the latest rates in your city on May 23

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Mumbai Rs 111.35 Rs 97.28 Chennai Rs 102.65 Rs 94.24 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Gurugram Rs 97.81 Rs 90.05 Ahmedabad Rs 96.30 Rs 92.43

The latest tax cut by the government is an attempt to control high inflation in the country. According to official data, wholesale price inflation (WPI) for April was at a record high of 15.08 per cent. Retail inflation, on the other hand, was at an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent.