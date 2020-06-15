New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital on Monday shot up for the ninth consecutive day to reach a retail price that makes up for the fall in fuel demand due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: Amit Shah's All-Party Meet at 11 AM Today Over COVID Crisis in Delhi; Total Tally Goes Beyond 3.2 Lakh

As a result, petrol will now retail for Rs 76.26 per litre in Delhi, marking a hike of 48 paise from Sunday; while diesel will cost Rs 74.62 per litre, which is 59 paise more than the previous day.

On Sunday, the petrol price in Delhi was Rs 75.78 after a raise of 62 paise. Meanwhile, diesel was sold at Rs 74.03, up by 64 paise.

At the same time, in Mumbai petrol and diesel prices saw a constant rise by at least Rs 6 per litre in the span of the last 14 days. Petrol is being sold in the country’s financial capital at Rs 82.70 currently, while the price of diesel is Rs 72.64 per litre.

The prices have gone up as more vehicles have been visible on the roads since the Centre lifted the stringent nationwide lockdown. As India’s economy limps back to normalcy in the ‘Unlock’ phase amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, fuel rates have been the costliest in Mumbai, as compared to other metropolitan cities.

Notably, Mumbai is also the worst-hit city by COVID-19 in the country that stands at the fourth position on the global coronavirus heirarchy.