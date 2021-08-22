Petrol Price Today, 22 August 2021: The price of petrol and diesel has been reduced once again by oil marketing companies (OMC) bringing a slight relief to the common man’s pockets. As per the notification of Indian Oil Corporation Sunday morning, diesel and petrol price dropped by 15-20 paise across all major metro cities after remaining unchanged for 35 days. With this, fuel prices in Delhi were lowered by 20 paise, while Mumbai saw a fuel rate cut of 17 paise.Also Read - 'Go to Taliban, Petrol Cheaper in Afghanistan': BJP Leader Tells Journalist When Asked About Rising Fuel Prices | Watch

In Delhi, petrol price was cut to Rs 101.64 per litre from Rs 101.84 a litre, whereas diesel was lowered by 20 paise to Rs Rs 89.07 per litre.

In the same fashion, in Mumbai and Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 107.66 and Rs 101.93 per litre, against the previous levels of Rs 107.83 and Rs 102.08 per litre respectively. In Chennai, petrol price was cut to Rs 99.32, down from Rs 99.47 a litre. Diesel prices also declined across Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata to Rs 96.64, Rs 93.66 and Rs 92.13 per litre, respectively.

In the Tamil Nadu capital, petrol prices fell by almost Rs 3 per litre on August 14 after the state government cut VAT on the fuel.

Check petrol, diesel price in your city:

Here is the list of petrol prices across eight major cities today, according to the Goodreturns website.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 101.64 ₹ 89.07 Mumbai ₹ 107.66 ₹ 96.64 Kolkata ₹ 101.93 ₹ 92.13 Bengaluru (Bangalore) ₹ 105.13 ₹ 94.49 Chennai ₹ 99.32 ₹ 93.66 Noida ₹ 98.77 ₹ 89.50 Gurugram (Gurgaon) ₹ 98.92 ₹ 89.36 Hyderabad ₹ 105.69 ₹ 97.15

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the value-added tax (VAT) as well as from company to company. Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.