New Delhi: Petrol prices in Delhi touched an all-time high of Rs 84.45 per litre on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Diesel prices also rose by 25 paise per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was being sold at Rs 92.04/litre, a record high here too. The current price rise is largely on account of steep increase in the central taxes of petrol and diesel and firm crude prices.

Yesterday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged after oil marketing companies decided to continue their pause in price revision to provide relief to consumers after prices of auto fuels breached record high levels last week. Accordingly, petrol continues were sold at Rs 85.20 a litre in Delhi while diesel prices also remained same at Rs 75.38 a litre.

Oil companies executives had said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in the coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making losses on sale of auto fuels.

Petrol price was very close to breaching the all-time high level of Rs 84 a litre (reached on October 4, 2018) when it touched Rs 83.71 a litre on December 7, 2020. But the march had been halted ever since then with no price revision by the OMCs in the month. The price rise started again only on January 6.