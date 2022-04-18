Jaipur: The price of petrol in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district rose to a whopping Rs 123 per litre on Monday morning, making it the costliest in the country, reported news agency IANS. The unprecedented hike has impacted over 80 per cent of petrol pumps bringing them on the verge of closure, petrol pump owners said.Also Read - Heatwave Continues In Rajasthan, Mercury Crosses 44 Degrees In Bikaner

The price of diesel here is Rs 105.31 per litre, which still remains one of the highest in India, whereas in the neighbouring state of Punjab, petrol and diesel are cheaper by Rs 17 and Rs 11 per litre respectively. Petrol consumers from Rajasthan could be seen making beeline at filling stations of Punjab, while those in Sri Ganganagar have very limited consumers.

Why is the price so high here?

In fact, 80 per cent of petrol pumps are on the verge of closure as an impact of this huge difference in fuel costs, said Sri Ganganagar District Petrol Pump Dealers Association District President Ashutosh Gupta. "Our district is selling the country's costliest petrol. The reason being the depot from this district is over 500 km away and hence one needs to be commute for around 1,100 km which adds extra cost and hence comes this highest price," he added.

“I met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard and asked him if the state government can bring down petrol, diesel prices on a par with that of Punjab for three months and review the impact. If positive, we can continue with the model and if not, it shall be dropped,” Gupta further said. “The king of the state should give a patient listening to the problems of its men, however, nothing is happening in this regard. No one seems to be working in this direction,” he added.

Auto, taxi unions’ strike in Delhi

Meanwhile, various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a strike on Monday, demanding a CNG subsidy and a fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. The strike led to a shortage of cabs and autos across Delhi-NCR. Commuters in the city faced difficulties in getting cabs and autos on Monday morning. Though cars were available on Ola and Uber apps, the fares were inflated. Auto and cab drivers’ unions have been demanding a hike in fares and slashing of CNG prices to offset the impact of rising fuel prices.

(With inputs from agency)