New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday rose across major cities in India as rising global oil prices pushed fuel marketing companies to raise the pump price of auto fuels for the second time this year. Also Read - Petrol Less Than a Rupee Away From Being Costliest Ever in Country

Check petrol and diesel prices in various cities below: Also Read - Petrol Prices on a Rise, Likely to Breach All-Time High Across Country

Delhi: Petrol prices in Delhi increased by 23 paise a litre today, the second successive day of fuel price rise, to Rs 84.20 a litre from Rs 83.97 on the previous day. This is the highest level of retail price of petrol in the national capital after October 4, 2018 when its price had risen to Rs 84 a litre. Also Read - Diwali Bonanza: Petrol, Diesel Prices May Bring Relief to Customers in November

(In other metros, though the price of petrol has not yet breached the all-time high levels, it has reached very close to that level and may cross it this week if fuel price increases further in coming days.)

Mumbai: Petrol price increased to Rs 90.83 a litre on today as just 51 paise short of all-time high level of Rs 91.34 reached on October 4, 2018.

Chennai: The petrol price currently is Rs 86.96 a litre, a shade lower than historic high level of Rs 87.33 a litre.

Kolkata: Petrol price also reached close to record level of Rs 85.80 a litre in Kolkata increasing to Rs 85.68 a litre on Thursday.

With benchmark Brent crude on the rise for the past few days over the news of successful coronavirus vaccine and continuation of production cuts by OPEC+, fuel prices in India could see a further rise in coming weeks. Brent crude is currently trading at close to $55 a barrel, a $ 5 increase in just around a weeks time.

Along with petrol, oil marketing companies also increased the retail price of diesel on Thursday increasing it by 26 paise per litre in Delhi to Rs 74.38 a litre. Across the country as well the price of diesel increased at varied levels depending on the prevalent taxation structure.

