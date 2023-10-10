Home

Business

Petrol Prices Hiked in Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand: Check Fuel Rates in Your State

Petrol Prices Hiked in Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand: Check Fuel Rates in Your State

Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi.

There is a decline in the price of petrol in Andhra Pradesh and it is being sold at Rs 111.45 per litre.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained the same on Tuesday as Indian oil companies kept the fuel prices at the same level with minor tweaks in major cities. Notably, the fuel prices vary from state to state depending on factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Trending Now

Petrol, Diesel Prices in Various Cities

Petrol and diesel prices have increased in some states such Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. Petrol is available at Rs 107.74 per litre in Bihar, Rs 97.49 in Haryana, Rs 100.18 in Jharkhand and Rs 94.94 in Uttarakhand. However, there is no change in petrol prices in Uttar Pradesh. But, there is a decline in the price of petrol in Andhra Pradesh and it is being sold at Rs 111.45 per litre.

You may like to read

Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Customers must note that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis and the fuel rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Change Daily?

The fuel rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily and these prices vary from state to state due to several factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices on Phone?

Customers can check the fuel prices through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES