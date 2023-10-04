Home

Petrol Prices Hiked in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra: Check Fuel Rates in Your State Today

Petrol has become costlier in Chhattisgarh by 60 paise and diesel by 59 paise.

Petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 28 paise in Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi: The petrol and diesel prices remained the same on Wednesday as the Indian oil companies have kept the fuel prices in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks. However, the fuel prices vary from state to state depending on factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol has become costlier in Chhattisgarh by 60 paise and diesel by 59 paise. The price of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra has also increased by about Rs 1 compared to Tuesday. In Maharashtra, petrol has become costlier by 96 paise and diesel by 93 paise. Apart from these two states, there is a rise in the rates of petrol and diesel in Punjab, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala as well.

On the other hand, petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 28 paise in Madhya Pradesh. Petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 20 paise In Uttar Pradesh.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be pointed out that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices and this is being is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Change In States?

The fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily. Notably, the petrol and diesel prices, however, vary from state to state due to various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Fuel Prices on Phone?

The customers can check daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. The HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

