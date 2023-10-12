Home

Business

Petrol Prices Hiked in Maharashtra, 5 Other States: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your State Today

Petrol Prices Hiked in Maharashtra, 5 Other States: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your State Today

Petrol, Diesel Prices Latest Update: In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol is available at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained almost the same on Thursday even as a slight decline was witnessed in the price of crude oil in the international market. Crude oil was being sold at $ 83.15 per barrel on Thursday morning. And the Brent crude has come down to $ 85.57 per barrel. Notably, the oil marketing companies in India have released the latest prices of petrol and diesel.

Trending Now

For more than a year now, the Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices at the same level with minor tweaks in major cities.

You may like to read

Petrol Price Hiked in These States

Petrol prices increased by 40 paise and diesel by 39 paise in Maharashtra. The price of petrol increased by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise in West Bengal, the. Petrol and diesel process also increased in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Petrol Price Slashed in These States

However, there is a slight decline in the prices of petrol and diesel in some other states including Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is available at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis. These fuel rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Change In States?

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily and these rates vary from state to state depending on factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES