Petrol Prices Hiked in UP, Maharashtra, 4 Other States: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your State

Fuel Prices Latest Update: In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

New Delhi: International market witnessed a slight decline in the price of crude oil on Monday. However, after the hike of the last few days, Brent crude oil has once again crossed the $90 mark. As of Monday, the WTI crude was being sold at $ 87.18 per barrel and the Brent crude is available at $ 90.45 per barrel.

As per the latest updates from the oil marketing companies, the prices of petrol and diesel remained the same across major cities with a minor tweak in some cities.

Petrol Price Hiked in These States

Petrol became costlier by 55 paise and diesel by 54 paise in In Punjab. Petrol price also increased by 37 paise and diesel by 34 paise in Rajasthan. The prices of petrol and diesel also increased in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Petrol Price Slashed in These States

Petrol price came down by 44 paise in West Bengal and 47 paise in Chhattisgarh. And the diesel prices came down by 41 and 47 paise in these two states respectively.

Fuel Prices in Various Cities

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Why Fuel Prices Change?

The fuel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced daily at 6 AM. These fuel rates however, vary from state to state depending on factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Fuel Prices on Phone?

Customers can know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

