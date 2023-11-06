Home

Petrol Prices Slashed in Ghaziabad, Lucknow: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City Today

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, except for minor tweaks in other cities. While fuel prices slashed in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, fuel prices became costlier in Patna.

Because of the decreasing crude oil prices in the global market, the UP government has given the gift of cheap oil to its customers before Diwali. Moreover, there is a decline in the retail prices of petrol and diesel released by government oil companies on Monday morning.

As per the latest update from the government oil companies, petrol price is slashed by 14 paise to Rs 96.44 per litre, while diesel is being sold 13 paise cheaper at Rs 89.62 per litre in Ghaziabad. Petrol price has gone down by 32 paise in Lucknow and is being sold at Rs 96.42 per litre, while diesel has fallen by 31 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. However, in Patna, petrol has become costlier by 32 paise and is being sold at Rs 107.74 per litre, while diesel has increased by 30 paise to reach Rs 94.51 per litre.

Petrol Prices in Various Cities

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Change Daily?

The latest rate of petrol and diesel, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily and these fuel rates, however, vary from state to state mainly due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel on Phone?

Oil customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

