Petrol Prices Slashed in Jharkhand, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh: Check Fuel Rates in Your State

In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were slashed in 3 states, while 5 other states witnessed a slight increase in fuel rates. However, the Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices almost at the same level with minor tweaks in several metro cities. Notably, these fuel rates vary from state to state depending on factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes.

On the international market front, the price of crude oil witnessed a slight increase. On Friday, the WTI crude was being sold at $ 83.39 per barrel and Brent crude has reached $ 86.33 per barrel.

Petrol Prices Hiked in These States

Petrol in Maharashtra became costlier by 40 paise and diesel by 39 paise. Petrol became costlier by 33 paise and diesel by 30 paise In Rajasthan. Likewise, there is a slight increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh as well.

Petrol Prices Slashed in These States

Petrol became cheaper by 18 paise and diesel by 19 paise in Jharkhand. Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also witnessed slight decline in patrol and diesel prices on Friday.

Fuel Rates in Other Cities

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol in Mumbai is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is available at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In general, the Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis and the rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Fuel Rates Change Daily, Here’s Why

The prices of petrol and diesel, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily and the rates, however, vary from state to state due to many factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices on Phone?

Oil customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

