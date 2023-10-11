Home

Petrol Prices Slashed in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal: Check Fuel Rates in Your State Today

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, diesel at Rs 89.62 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained the same for Wednesday as most of the Indian oil companies kept the fuel rates almost at the same level with minor tweaks in all major cities. Notably, these fuel rates change from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol Cheaper in These States

Interestingly, petrol became cheaper by 57 paise and diesel by 55 paise in Maharashtra and in Rajasthan, petrol became cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 27 paise. In a similar manner, petrol became cheaper by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise in West Bengal.

Petrol Costlier in These States

However, petrol and diesel became costlier by 28 paise in Haryana. Moreover, there is a bit hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Fuel Prices in Other Cities

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, diesel at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is available at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis and these rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Change In States?

The fuel rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily and these petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state. This is mainly due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Fuel Prices on Phone?

Customers can know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

