Petrol Prices Slashed in Maharashtra, UP, Two Other States: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your State Today

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices across major cities remained the same with a minor tweak in some cities. While some states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh witnessed slight decline in fuel prices, other states witnessed sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday. Notably, the fuel prices are in India revised every morning at 6 AM.

In the international market, crude oil prices are rising steadily for quite some time now. On Wednesday, WTI crude was being sold at $ 88.31 per barrel and Brent crude has crossed $90 and reached $91.41 per barrel.

Petrol Price Increased in These States

Prices of petrol declined by 50 paise and diesel by 46 paise in Maharashtra. Petrol and diesel prices have also came down by 21 paise in Uttar Pradesh. Petrol and diesel prices have also been slashed in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Petrol Price Hiked in These States

In the meantime, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 22 paise in Jharkhand. Petrol prices have also increased in Kerala, Goa and Odisha as well.

Fuel Prices in Other Cities

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Notably, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices on Phone?

Customers can check the daily rates of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

