PF account errors? Correct them online from home in 5 simple steps

Wrong details in EPF records can block PF withdrawals and transfers. The EPFO’s answer is an online joint declaration facility, which lets account holders make the corrections themselves on the portal.

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A wrong name, date of birth or gender in UAN or EPF records can often create real trouble. Representational Image

Fixing errors in your PF records just got simpler. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) lets its millions of account holders correct details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, and date of joining or leaving online, using the Joint Declaration feature on the EPFO member portal.

A wrong name, date of birth or gender, or even a misspelt father’s name, in your UAN or EPF records can often create real trouble when you try to withdraw PF, transfer it or claim a pension.

EPFO says it has found a lasting fix, the Joint Declaration facility is now completely online and simple to use. Account holders no longer need to fill out paperwork and can send their correction requests through the EPFO Member Services portal.

Also Read | Good news for EPFO pensioners: Minimum monthly pension likely to see 7.5 times hike

Correct PF records on EPFO member portal

According to the official guidelines and information issued by the EPFO, you can correct wrong information in your PF account by following the five simple steps given below.

First of all, visit the official Unified Member Portal of EPFO ​​and login using your 12 digit UAN and password.

After logging in, go to the Manage tab in the top menu and click on the Joint Declaration option from the dropdown list.

Now select your correct company. Then select the information you want to correct from the information displayed on the screen, such as name, date of birth, gender, father’s name, marital status, joining or exit date.

Enter your correct information. Upload scanned copies of required supporting documents such as identity card, birth certificate, or other required documents for verification.

After verifying all the details and documents, submit your request using your Aadhaar-based OTP. This request will first go to your employer for approval and then be verified and updated by the EPFO ​​field office.

Also Read | EPFO big update: Good news for 51 lakh workers as Modi cabinet approves hike in wage ceiling; check details here

Corrections can be made in THESE categories

An employee can make corrections in several categories, including