New Delhi: Provident Fund or PF Account is one of the biggest supports for salaried individuals. It provides them with a cushion to fall back on, in case of emergency. The employer has the obligation to contribute to the employee's provident fund account (PF Account) as a token of their service. But how can one check the balance in PF Account?

PF Balance Check With Missed Call

EPFO or Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation provides a way to check employees’ PF balance via missed call. The individuals can give a missed call on 011-22901406 using the registered number. They will get a text message on the registered number with the details about the PF Account

PF Balance Check Using App

PF Balance can be checked using the Umang App too. In the app, one can click on ‘EPFO’ and then tap on ‘Employee Centric Services’ Next, click on ‘View Passbook’ and fill in the UAN and Password. Fill in the OTP received on the registered number and click on ‘Submit’. The balance will be displayed on the screen.

PF Balance Check Using SMS

The individuals can text EPFO UAN LAN, using the registered mobile number, on 7738299899. In the place of LAN, you can fill ENG for English, HIN for Hindi and TAM for Tamil. A text will be received on the registered number with the PF account balance and other details.

PF Balance Check Online Using EPFO Website