New Delhi: Provident Fund (PF) members must be aware of fake calls from fraudsters. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has stated that it never asks it’s members to share their personal details. Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members must remain alert and beware of such scamsters.Also Read - Decision On Reopening of Delhi Schools For Classes 6-8 Will Be Taken In DDMA Meeting, Says Manish Sisodia

“EPFO never asks it’s members to share their personal details. Stay alert & beware of fraudsters,” EPFO tweeted.

Those who have EPF or PF accounts must know that EPFO never asks for personal details like Aadhaar, Permanent Account N​umber (PAN), the Universal Account Number or UAN, and bank account.

So, if anyone posing as EPFO official asks for such personal details over phone call or social media, EPF members must not share any information.

Apart from this, if scammers ask EPF members to deposit any amount in bank, the PF account holders must not do so, EPFO tweeted.

Also Read - Top Upcoming Cars In September 2021: Volkswagen Taigun, New-Gen Force Gurkha, Ford EcoSport Facelift, MG Astor, Tata Punch, Audi e-tron GT