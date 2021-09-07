New Delhi: Provident Fund (PF) members must be aware of fake calls from fraudsters. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has stated that it never asks it’s members to share their personal details. Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members must remain alert and beware of such scamsters.Also Read - Decision On Reopening of Delhi Schools For Classes 6-8 Will Be Taken In DDMA Meeting, Says Manish Sisodia
- “EPFO never asks it’s members to share their personal details. Stay alert & beware of fraudsters,” EPFO tweeted.
- Those who have EPF or PF accounts must know that EPFO never asks for personal details like Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number (PAN), the Universal Account Number or UAN, and bank account.
- So, if anyone posing as EPFO official asks for such personal details over phone call or social media, EPF members must not share any information.
- Apart from this, if scammers ask EPF members to deposit any amount in bank, the PF account holders must not do so, EPFO tweeted.
- Last month, major domestic stock exchanges had cautioned investors against dealing in unregulated investment schemes. The NSE and the BSE noted that some unregistered entities and unregulated internet-based platforms are targeting gullible investors with false promises of exorbitant returns on their investment schemes and products.
- In July, Microsoft had released a report that disclosed nearly seven out of 10 consumers in India were targeted by a tech support scammer in the last 12 months.
- The report titled ‘2021 Global Tech Support Scam Research’ looks at tech support scams and their impact on consumers. The findings showed that consumers in India experienced a relatively high scam encounter rate of 69 per cent in the last 12 months.
- Almost half of consumers surveyed in India (48 per cent) were tricked into continuing with the scam, three times higher than the global average (16 per cent).