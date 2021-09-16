New Delhi: In a good news for Provident Fund (PF) members, Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has settled more than 1 crore claims and disbursed Rs 35,000 crore. These claims include final PF settlements, death claims, partial withdrawal or advance including LIP and Covid-19, according to details provided by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.Also Read - BTS' Dynamite Becomes One Of 'The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time'

The amount has been disbursed to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members from April 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021.

"EPFO offices have settled a total of 1.02 crore claims, disbursing an amount of Rs. 35,500 crores to PF Members from 01.04.2021 to 31.07.2021," Ministry of Labour tweeted.

