New Delhi: PF Alert – Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is the nodal authority for Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) or PF, is now offering death insurance up to Rs 7 lakh to assist family members of active salaried staff if he or she unfortunately dies of highly contagious Covid-19.

This death insurance benefit is provided as part of the Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. Under the scheme, maximum limit for death benefits has been fixed at Rs 7 lakh. The minimum threshold has been kept at Rs 2.5 lakh. Earlier, the maximum amount was Rs 6 lakh. The changes are in effect from April, according to a report by Mint.

The EDLI scheme was implemented as part of the Employees' Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act (EPF and MP Act), 1952.

Under Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, employee’s contributions stands at 12 per cent of basic salary plus DA. Employer’s contribution remains 3.67 per cent basic salary plus DA.

EDLI Contribution, Benefits:

Meanwhile, Under Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance(EDLI) scheme, employees don’t need to make any contribution. Employer’s need to contribute 0.5 per cent of PF wages limited to Rs 75 per month.

The EDLI scheme benefits will be provided to family members of deceased employees who have EPF accounts and the organisations which are registered under the EPF scheme.

How To Claim Death Insurance Benefits

An employee, who has an EPF account, mentions the details of nominee in PF Form Number 2. The nominees can avail the death insurance benefits under EDLI scheme. However, the official nominee needs to make a claim in order to get the benefits.