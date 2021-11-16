New Delhi: Pensioners can avail Pension Payment Order (PPO) number by using their bank account number or Provident Fund (PF) number, the Ministry of Labour and Employment stated.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Centre Hikes Maximum Limit Of Family Pension, New Rules Here

One needs to visit Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website.

After landing on the page, you need to go to “Online Services”. You need to click on “Pensioners’ Portal”.

Once you are redirected to the “Pensioners’ Portal” you need to click on “Know Your PPO Number”.

After that you have to submit either “Bank Account Number” or “Member ID (PF Number)”.

Following the successful submission, the PPO number will appear on screen.

"Ensure to submit your claims in the prescribed proforma for grant of pension/gratuity/commutation/revision to your Head of Office at least six months before the date of your retirement so that the Pension Payment Order (PPO) reaches you through your Head of Office before your retirement," the Central Government stated, as per details on Pensioners' Portal.

"As soon as you receive your PPO, please verify the pensionary awards notified in the PPO for their correctness as per extant rules. In case of any correction(s) required in the PPO, please contact your Head of Office or Pension Disbursing Agency for necessary action in this regard,"

Notify your Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA) immediately if your PPO is lost. You should also request him to furnish a loss certificate to the concerned authority to obtain a duplicate copy of PPO, the central government said.