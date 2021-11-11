New Delhi: Provident Fund (PF) members can avail Pension Payment Order (PPO) on the date of retirement, Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) said. EPFO has initiated a “Nirbadh Sewa” for its subscribers. Under the initiative, all regional offices organise monthly webinar “Prayaas an endeavour to release PPO on the day of retirement,” EPFO tweeted.Also Read - Perfect! No Dowry or Lavish Weddings in THIS Stunning Kashmir Village

Employees retiring within three months are being invited for guidance and training in webinar along with employers, EPFO stated. EPFO has said that the move will benefit around 3 lakh employees retiring every year.

The government employees must submit their claims for grant of pension/gratuity/commutation/revision to their Head of Office at least six months before the date of their retirement so that the PPO reaches them through their Head of Office before your retirement. Remember that the processing, verification and authorization of these claims may involve several levels and one or more offices which require sufficient time and effort to be accurate, according to the central government.

As soon as you receive your PPO, please verify the pensionary awards notified in the PPO for their correctness as per extant rules. In case of any corrections required in the PPO, please contact your Head of Office or Pension Disbursing Agency for necessary action in this regard, the central government said.

If an employee has lost his/her PPO, the staff must notify his or her Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA). The employee should also request the official to furnish a loss certificate to the concerned authority to obtain a duplicate copy of PPO, the central government stated.