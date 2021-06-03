New Delhi: PF Interest Alert – In a good news for around 6 crore salaried class amid Covid pandemic, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was planning to credit 8.5 percent interest

to EPF account holders. The PF interest will be for the FY21. In 2020, EPF account holders had to wait for around 8 to 10 months to receive PF interest rates.

PF Interest Rate

EPF account holders are likely to receive 8.5 percent PF interest by next month. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has approved a proposal and by July-end the PF interest rate will be

credited to EPF accounts of around 6 crore salaried class, according to a report by ZEE News.

It must be noted that EPFO has kept PF interest rate at 8.5 per cent per annum in March in 2021. In March, 2020, EPFO had slashed PF interest rate to 8.5 per cent which was a seven-year

low. PF Interest rate in 2018-19 was at 8.65 per cent.

“Since FY14, EPFO has consistently generated returns of over 8.5 percent. A high EPF interest rate along with compounding makes a significant difference to the gains of subscribers. This is

despite the fact that EPFO has consistently followed a conservative approach towards investment, putting the highest emphasis on the safety and preservation of the principal first approach.

The risk appetite of EPFO is very low since it involves investing poor man’s retirement savings also,” the Labour Ministry had said in a statement.