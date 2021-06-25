New Delhi: Salaried class can now easily update their bank account details in the Universal Account Number (UAN). Employee Provident Fund (EPF) or PF members must know three simple steps showed by Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to successfully complete the procedure. Also Read - Jio's First Smartphone In Collaboration With Google Announced | JioPhone Next: Important Updates

"Know the simple steps through which employees can easily update their Bank Account Details in UAN," EPFO tweeted.

How To Update Bank Account Details In UAN

Step 1 – You need to visit “Unified Member Portal” and Login with “UAN and Password”. Step 2 – You need to click on ‘Manage Tab’. Then you need to select ‘KYC’ option from “Drop Down Menu”. Step 3 – You need to select ‘Documents’. You need to enter “Bank Account Number and IFSC”. After that click on ‘Save’.

PF members please note that after saving New Bank Details, it will show 'KYC pending for approval'. You need to submit 'Documents' to employer. After documents verification by employer, 'KYC pending for approval' will change to 'Digitally approved KYC', EPFO said.

Please note that Bank accounts of members in State Bank of India (SBI) will be digitally verified by Bank itself, EPFO said.

Member will receive confirmation message from EPFO, after successful verification of bank details by employer/SBI, EPFO said.