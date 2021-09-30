New Delhi: Provident Fund (PF) members can now check their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) balance through missed call. Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has started the service, it stated on twitter.Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: Subscribers Must File EPF Nominations Digitally To Avail Benefits | Here’s How to Do it

PF members will know their PF balance in seconds and it is a free service, EPFO stated. However, PF members must ensure that they give missed call from their registered number. “Get your PF Balance details by just giving a missed call on 011-22901406 from registered mobile number,” EPFO tweeted.

PF members can also check their balance through message or SMS. First, they need to make sure that their registered mobile numbers are in active mode. PF members need to write ‘EPFOHO UAN LAN’ and send it to 7738299899 from registered number.

PF members, who want to check EPF balance through online, can do it so at https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login . You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) and Password. You need to enter captcha.

Meanwhile, PF members must file e-nomination as it is important.

"File e-Nomination today to ensure #SocialSecurity for your family/nominee. Members will have to submit certain required documents to nominate there family members/nominee," EPFO tweeted.

For members, e-nomination requires activated and Aadhaar linked UAN, mobile number to be linked with Aadhaar, and updated member profile with photograph and address, according to EPFO. For family or nominee, scanned photo (JPG Format Size 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm) and Aadhaar, bank account number with IFSC and address.