New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) offices have settled a total of 1.65 crore claims and disbursed an amount of Rs 56,834 crore to PF members. The amount is for the period from April 1, 2021 to September 30, according to a tweet by the Ministry of Labour. Apart from this, EPFO offices have settled a total of 52.17 lakh COVID-19 advance claims and disbursed an amount of Rs 11,182 crore to EPF members for period between April 1 to September 30, the Ministry of Labour tweet reads.

PF members must check EPF balance and statement to see whether they have received the amount of not . They can do so by using EPFO portal – epfindia.gov.in and through EPFO App on Umang platform. Apart from online, PF balance can be checked through phone banking.

PF Balance Check SMS Number

PF members need to send SMS from their registered mobile numbers. They can send sms to 7738299899.

PF Balance Check Missed Call Number

Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered Mobile number.

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the bank account number, AADHAAR and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF Balance.

PF members can give missed call from registered mobile number to 01122901406, and call automatically gets disconnected after two rings. There will be no cost to the member to avail the missed service.