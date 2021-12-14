New Delhi: In a good news for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account holders, as many as 23.34 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50 per cent for the Financial Year of 2020-21. “23.34 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21,” Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) tweeted. EPF account holders can check Provident Fund (PF) balance sitting at home.Also Read - Anjali... Naam Toh Yaad Hoga! KKHH Child Star Sana Saeed is so Sexy She Can Beat Tina's Glamour Today - See Pics

EPF Balance Check Via SMS, Missed Call, Online

EPF account holders can check PF balance through several modes. These are SMS, missed call, website, and UMANG App. Also Read - Employment Outlook At Its Highest In 8 Years

PF Balance Check Via SMS: Send ‘EPFOHO UAN LAN’ from registered mobile number to 7738299899. Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

LAN is first three characters of preferred language i.e HIN for Hindi, TAM for Tamil.

PF Balance Check By Missed Call: Give missed call on 011 -22901406 from registered mobile number.

PF Balance Check Online: Visit ‘EPF Passbook Portal’, log in using UAN and password. ‘Download/View Passbook’.

EPF Passbook Portal – https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login

PF Balance Check UMANG App: Go to EPFO, click ‘Employee Centric Services’, select ‘View Passbook’ and log in with UAN to view passbook.