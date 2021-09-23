New Delhi: Provident Fund (PF) members must remain alert and beware of fraudsters. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has informed its members that it never asks them to share their sensitive personal details. EPFO never asks Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members for personal details such as Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Universal Account Number (UAN), bank account, One-time password (OTP) over phone, social media, and WhatsApp etc, the nodal body said.Also Read - BTS V Sparks Debate With His COVID Speech at UNGA, Netizens Dig Out Video of Him Not Wearing Mask

For any services, EPFO never asks to deposit any money through WhatsApp, social media etc, EPFO stated and advised its members not to respond to such calls or messages.

Meanwhile, EPFO has added around 14.65 lakh net subscribers during July, 2021.

Of the total 14.65 lakh net subscribers, around 9.02 lakh new members have come under the social security umbrella of EPFO for the first time. Around 5.63 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by changing jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment has said in a statement.

Age-wise comparison of payroll data shows that the age-group of 22-25 years has registered highest number of net enrolments with 3.88 lakh additions during the month of July, 2021. This is followed by age-group of 18-21 with around 3.27 lakh net enrolments. This indicates many first-time job seekers are joining organised sector workforce in large numbers and have contributed around 48.82 per cent of total net subscriber additions in July, 2021, according to the data provided by Ministry of Labour and Employment.

State-wise comparison of payroll figures highlights that the establishments covered in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are in lead by adding approximately 9.17 lakh subscribers during the month, which is around 62.62 per cent of total net payroll addition across all age groups, the Ministry of Labour and Employment stated.

Gender-wise analysis indicates that the share of female enrolment is approximately 20.56 per cent of the total net subscriber addition during the month, as per the Ministry of Labour and Employment.