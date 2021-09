New Delhi: Provident Fund (PF) members must remain alert and beware of fraudsters. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has informed its members that it never asks them to share their sensitive personal details. EPFO never asks Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members for personal details such as Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Universal Account Number (UAN), bank account, One-time password (OTP) over phone, social media, and WhatsApp etc, the nodal body said.Also Read - BTS V Sparks Debate With His COVID Speech at UNGA, Netizens Dig Out Video of Him Not Wearing Mask