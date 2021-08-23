New Delhi: EPF members must file their e-nomination as early as possible to provide social security to their families and get Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefit online. “I care for my wife, children and parents. I filed nomination and empowered them to get PF, Pension and EDLI benefits. You can also do it easily,” EPFO tweeted.Also Read - What is COVID-19 Vaccine Booster? Is it Helpful? All You Need to Know
- e-nomination helps in getting Provident Fund(PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefits easily on member’s death, EPFO tweeted.
- e-nomination facilitates nominee to file online claims, EPFO tweeted.
EPF, EPS Nomination File Online
- You need to visit www.epfindia.gov.in.
- After that go to services, for employees, and click ‘Member UAN/Online Services’.
- You need to log in with UAN and Password.
- Then select E-Nomination under ‘Manage Tab’.
- ‘Provide details’ Tab will appear on screen. Click ‘Save’.
- Click ‘Yes’ to update Family Declaration.
- Click ‘Add Family Details’. (More than one nominee can be added).
- Please click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare total amount of share. Click ‘Save EPF Nomination’.
- Click ‘E-sign’ tp generate OTP. Submit ‘OTP’ sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar.’
- e-Nomination is now registered with EPFO. After e-nomination, no further physical documents required.