New Delhi: EPF members must file their e-nomination as early as possible to provide social security to their families and get Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefit online. "I care for my wife, children and parents. I filed nomination and empowered them to get PF, Pension and EDLI benefits. You can also do it easily," EPFO tweeted.

e-nomination helps in getting Provident Fund(PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefits easily on member’s death, EPFO tweeted.

e-nomination facilitates nominee to file online claims, EPFO tweeted.

EPF, EPS Nomination File Online