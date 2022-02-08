New Delhi: The central board of trustees (CBT) of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to hold a key meeting in March. Ahead of the new fiscal year, the key meeting will reportedly focus on the interest rates on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, according to a report by Economic Times.Also Read - EPFO: A Step-By-Step Guide To Complete e-Nomination Process For PF Account Here

The Finance Investment and Audit Committee of the EPFO will hold a meeting on Wednesday where a discussion on earnings of EPFO till date will be held, according to the report. In the meeting, officials are likely to recommend interest rates to the CBT. The interest rate for 2020-21 was set at 8.5 per cent.

“At the last meeting itself, we had sought more clarity on the return as well as risk associated with investment in AIFs. The upcoming meeting will further deliberate on the proposal,” an anonymous member of the audit committee were quoted as saying Economic Times.

