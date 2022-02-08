New Delhi: The central board of trustees (CBT) of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to hold a key meeting in March. Ahead of the new fiscal year, the key meeting will reportedly focus on the interest rates on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, according to a report by Economic Times.Also Read - EPFO: A Step-By-Step Guide To Complete e-Nomination Process For PF Account Here
The Finance Investment and Audit Committee of the EPFO will hold a meeting on Wednesday where a discussion on earnings of EPFO till date will be held, according to the report. In the meeting, officials are likely to recommend interest rates to the CBT. The interest rate for 2020-21 was set at 8.5 per cent.
“At the last meeting itself, we had sought more clarity on the return as well as risk associated with investment in AIFs. The upcoming meeting will further deliberate on the proposal,” an anonymous member of the audit committee were quoted as saying Economic Times.
How To Check PF Balance
- Members registered on the UAN portal can get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered Mobile number.
- If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C number, AADHAAR and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF Balance.
- Mobile Number must activated with UAN at Unified Portal. Bank account number, Aadhaar, PAN as KYC must be available against the UAN.
- Give Missed call from registered mobile number to 01122901406. Call will automatically get disconnected after two rings. No cost to the PF member to avail this service.
- UAN activated Members can check their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from registered mobile