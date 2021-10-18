New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is offering Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI). Under this social security scheme all surviving dependent family members of the subscribers of EDLI are eligible to avail benefits of EDLI in case of death while in service. Presently, under the EDLI scheme, the benefits are extended in case of death of a worker are – no requirement of minimum service for payment of Gratuity; payment of family pension as per provisions under EPF & MP Act, payment of sickness benefit of 70 per cent of wages for 91 days in a year in the event of worker falling sick and not being able to attend the office, Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement.

EDLI Scheme, Contribution Rate

Here are salient Features of Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 1976.

Maximum assured benefit up to Rs 7 lakh paid to nominee or legal heir of EPF member, if death occurs while in service, EPFO tweeted.

Minimum assurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh, if deceased member was in continuous employment for 12 months prior to his or her death, the EPFO said.

Minimal contribution by employer at 0.5 per cent of employees monthly wages, up to wage ceiling of Rs 15,000.

No contribution paid by employee.

Auto enrolled of PF members in EDLI Scheme.

Benefit directly credited to bank account of nominee or legal heir.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, in coming 3 years, the actuary has estimated that eligible family members would receive an additional benefit of Rs 2,185 crore from EDLI fund in the years 2021-22 to 2023-24.

Number of claims on account of death under the scheme has been estimated to be about 50,000 families per year including increase in claims taking into account estimated death of about 10,000 workers, which may occur due to Covid, the Ministry of Labour and Employment.