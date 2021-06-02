New Delhi: PF New Rules – Ongoing Covid Pandemic has tested the solidity of our savings like never before. For salaried class, Provident Fund or PF account has remained one of the main savings during financial emergency. Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has a few changes regarding the EPF withdrawal, PF claims settlement, Aadhaar-PF account linking, and PF Covid advance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). Also Read - POCO M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8: Know Price, Flipkart Availability, Specifications, Offers

PF Withdrawal Online, PF Claim Process, PF Claim Settled

PF account holder can settle their EPF claims in just three days. If you need urgent money, you can withdraw it from your EPF account as non-refundable advance. However, your PF Universal

Account Number or UAN must be in activated mode, the mobile number which is linked with UAN must remain functional so that you will be able to receive OTP on that number, and the UAN

number must be linked with PAN, Aadhaar, and the bank account numbers.

Now to expedite the claim settlement process, EPFO has introduced auto-claim settlement process to reduce the time taken for the claim settlement. Those, who have furnished KYC details, can avail the benefits of the auto-claim settlement process. Through this your claim will be settled within just three working days as against the "statutory requirement to settle the claims within 20 days".

PF Aadhaar Link

EPFO has made it mandatory that all PF account holders must link their accounts with their Aadhaar. If they do not link Aadhaar with PF, then they will be deprived of monetary benefits on

EPF account. If the Aadhaar PF linking is not done, employers’ PF contribution to the EPF accounts will be stopped. The UAN should also be linked with Aadhaar.

PF Covid Advance, Claim, Loan, Covid 19 Withdrawal, Advance limit, Rule, Benefits

To help PF account holders in the testing times of Covid Pandemic, EPFO has allowed salaried class to withdraw second non-refundable Covid-19 advance. Members, who already availed the first Covid-19 advance, are also allowed opt for the second advance. The provision and process for withdrawal of second Covid-19 advance is same as in the case of first advance. The provision for special withdrawal to meet the financial need of members during pandemic was introduced in March last year under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

An amendment to this effect was made by Ministry of Labour and Employment in Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 1952 by inserting therein sub-para (3) under paragraph 68L, through

notification in the Official Gazette. Under this provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided. “Members can apply for lesser amount also,” said the Ministry.