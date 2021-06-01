New Delhi: PF New Rules 2021 – Provident Fund (PF) account holders must take note that Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a few changes in PF rules. These changes in rules have come into force today i.e June 1, 2021. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Serie A's MVP Striker Award

From today onward employers must ensure that employees link their Aadhaar cards with their PF accounts. If the linking between Aadhaar cards and PF accounts is not completed, then employer's contribution of PF amount will be stopped from depositing into the employee's PF account.

According to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, employees and workers at the unorganised sector need to provide 12-digit Aadhaar number for benefits, receiving payment, registration under section 142 of Social Security Code 2020.

“Dear Employer, with the coming into force of the Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs, w.e.f 01.06.2021,” Accordingly, please ensure the Aadhaar seeding in respect of all the contributory members to enable them to avail uninterrupted services of the EPFO and to avoid any inconvenience,” EPFO said.

Aadhaar PF Link – Step-By-Step Guide

1. You need to visit and log in to website of EPFO.

2. You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) and registered mobile number.

3. You need to submit “Generate OTP” option. You need to enter OTP and select gender.

4. Once this is done, PF account needs to enter Aadhaar card number. You need to select aadhaar verification method. It can be done either via Mobile or e-mail.

5. You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number. You need to enter the OTP.

6. Finally, your PF account will be linked with Aadhaar.