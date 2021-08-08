PF Rules 2021: Reminder! The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers must note that the last date to link your Aadhaar card to your PF account is nearing and you have to do it by September 1. The EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation) has made it mandatory for all employees to link Aadhaar with PF UAN (universal account number). Failing to do this, you may not receive your PF contributions from your employer.Also Read - UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2021: UPSC to Release EPFO 2020 Admit Card Soon; Exam on September 5

"After 1st September 2021, the employers will not be able to remit monthly PF and allied dues in respect of their employees whose Aadhaar numbers are not seeded with UAN (Universal Account Number) and they (Employer) will be liable for any legal/statutory/ membership/service delivery aspects affecting such employees of theirs," the EPFO had said in a statement.

This also includes the COVID-19 advances announced last month and other insurance benefits linked to PF accounts.

PF Rule Change: Here’s how to Link Aadhaar With PF Account

Visit epfindia.gov.in On the homepage, click on E-KYC Portal in the Online Services tab Enter your Aadhaar number and generate the OTP You will get your OTP on the registered mobile number with your PF account Fill in your Aadhaar number again and verify the OTP

That’s all, your Aadhaar will now be linked with your PF account and you will be able to remit your benefits like any other month.

The process started from June 1, 2021 after the labour ministry amended Section 142 of the Code of Social Security 2020 (which helps establish the identity of an employee or an unorganised worker or any other person through Aadhaar ID in order to seek benefits and availing services under the Code) to implement the new rule.