New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the rules for taxation of the interest on the excess Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) or popularly knows as PF contributions. According to the CBDT rules, PF and Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) account holders with a contribution of more than Rs 2.5 lakh per financial year will now have two separate EPF accounts.

PF, EPF New Rules By CBDT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced, in this year’s budget, that PF contribution of more than Rs 2.5 lakh in a fiscal will be taxable. In line with the decision, recently, the CBDT notified the rules. These CBDT rules will be effective from April 1, 2022. “For the purpose of calculation of taxable interest under sub-rule (1), separate accounts within the provident fund account shall be maintained during the previous year 2021-2022 and all subsequent previous years for taxable contribution and non-taxable contribution made by a person,” the CBDT notification said What this means is that till FY22, all contributions made in PF accounts so far, including contribution of up to Rs 2.5 lakh made in FY22, will be placed in one account where no tax will be levied as has been the practice with the PF, where contribution, interest, and withdrawal, all are tax free, as per an IANS report. But another PF account will be opened for each subscriber in FY22, where contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh made in the current year and subsequent years will be placed. This will taxable account meaning interest earned on this contribution would be subject to applicable tax, as per IANS report.

Tax experts are of the view that the notification has ended the ambiguities in the matter and provide convenience of calculation of interest, IANS reported.