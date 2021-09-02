New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account holders can ensure an insurance up to Rs 7 lakh for family members and avail other benefits, according to details provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). EPF or popularly known as Provident Fund (PF) member needs to file e-nomination online through Universal Account Number (UAN) allotted by EPFO, to ensure social security for the family members or nominee.Also Read - Live Score India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Match Updates From London: Root Opts to Bowl; No Ashwin in India's XI

PF Online Updates – All You Need To Know

Filing of e-nomination would ensure online payment of PF, pension and insurance (EDLI) up to Rs 7 lakh to eligible family members, EPFO said.

PF member must update the nomination after marriage.

For e-nomination, self declaration is sufficient. PF member won’t require documentation or approval from the employer.

“Under the EPFO’s Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, EDLI, all surviving dependent family members of the members of this scheme are eligible to avail benefits of EDLI in case of death in harness of the member,” Ministry of Labour and Employment stated.

The amount of maximum benefit has been increased from 6 lakhs to 7 lakhs to the family members of deceased employee, as per details provided by Ministry of Labour and Employment.

How To File E-Nomination Through UAN?

PF members, who are seeking to file e-nomination, must visit www.epfindia.gov.in. You need to go to ‘Services’ section. You need to select ‘For Employees’. You need to go to “Member UAN/Online Service”.

