New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) employees can withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) balance online easily. This can be done through the member e-SEWA portal of EPFO. According to ClearTax, the employees need to contribute 12 per cent of their basic pay per month to the EPF account.
The employees can withdraw their complete savings in the PF once they retire. However, they can withdraw a partial amount if they meet certain criteria.
Points To Remember For PF Withdrawal
Linking Aadhar With UAN: It is mandatory to link the Aadhaar card with the UAN in order to deposit money to the PF account. The linking can be done online via the EPFO portal or UMANG App, according to a report by The Financial Express (FE).
KYC Process: It has also been made mandatory by the government to withdraw funds in the first five years of the service. For KYC, a PAN card is necessary for KYC. The EPFO, after completing the process, will change the status of the account to ‘verified’.
A Step-by-Step Guide For PF Withdrawal
- Visit the UAN portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
- Log in using your UAN and password and Enter the captcha for verification.
- Now go to the ‘Online Services’ tab and select the option ‘Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)’ from the drop-down menu.
- On the next screen, enter your bank account number and click on ‘Verify’.
- Now click on ‘Yes’ and proceed.
- After this, click on ‘Proceed for Online Claim’.
- Now in the claim form, select the claim you require under the tab ‘I Want To Apply For’.
- Select ‘PF Advance (Form 31)’ to withdraw your fund. Then provide the purpose of such advance, the amount required and the employee’s address.
- Now, click on the certificate and submit your application.
- You may be asked to submit scanned documents for the purpose you have filled the form.
- After the employer approves the withdrawal request, you will receive money in your bank account. It usually takes 15-20 days to get the money credited to the bank account.