New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) employees can withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) balance online easily. This can be done through the member e-SEWA portal of EPFO. According to ClearTax, the employees need to contribute 12 per cent of their basic pay per month to the EPF account.

The employees can withdraw their complete savings in the PF once they retire. However, they can withdraw a partial amount if they meet certain criteria.

Points To Remember For PF Withdrawal

Linking Aadhar With UAN: It is mandatory to link the Aadhaar card with the UAN in order to deposit money to the PF account. The linking can be done online via the EPFO portal or UMANG App, according to a report by The Financial Express (FE).

KYC Process: It has also been made mandatory by the government to withdraw funds in the first five years of the service. For KYC, a PAN card is necessary for KYC. The EPFO, after completing the process, will change the status of the account to ‘verified’.

A Step-by-Step Guide For PF Withdrawal